The NFLPA has issued its official grades for each franchise in the league. Although the report cards are no longer available to the public, reports can still reveal if the grades went up, down, or remained the same. From the sounds of it, the Green Bay Packers went way down, and head coach Matt LaFleur played a key role in that.

Reports indicate that the Packers had the biggest year-over-year drop in grades of any team in the NFL, according to Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV. Training room and staff, treatment of families, nutrition program, and head coach all dropped in grades. Surprisingly enough, LaFleur ranked nearly last in respect for players.

“The Green Bay Packers fell 14 spots, to 21st overall in this year's Report Card – the steepest year-over-year decline of any team. The drop is driven largely by the decline in ratings for the training room and training staff, which now rank in the bottom third of the league. Players report a lack of space and outdated recovery equipment, along with a lack of communication and trust in the training room. These issues are a top priority players identify to be addressed.

“Players report that the team does not provide gameday childcare, as most teams do, contributing to their bottom-third ranking for treatment of families. The team's nutrition program similarly ranks near the bottom, with players wanting improved nutrition plans and more nutritious food options to better support these plans. Head coach Matt LaFleur dropped a full letter grade this season and ranks second-to-last in the league in respect for players.”

Since taking over as head coach in 2019, LaFleur has led the Packers to six playoff appearances in seven years. Unfortunately, it has not led to a Super Bowl win just yet. After being eliminated by the Chicago Bears 31-27 in the playoffs last season, there was some speculation that Green Bay could move on from LaFleur.

Ultimately, the team signed Matt LaFleur to a multi-year contract extension, giving him about $12 milloin more annually. Despite his poor NFLPA grade, it appears LaFleur is here to stay in Green Bay.