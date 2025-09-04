With the 2025 NFL season kicking off this week, one conversation that picking up steam focuses on youth football. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has become an example of how scary concussions are. While his injuries are isolated events, they have turned former Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Farve away from tackle football.

Farve is a Hall of Fame quarterback who made a career taking hits from defensive lineman throughout his career. He suffered more than his fair share of tackles and concussions during his career. Now, the former Packers legend is concerned about youth football all around the country. According to him, kids should play flag football until they get to their final years of high school.

Farve appeared on the Sage Steele Show to talk about the issue. After a 20-year career with the Packers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, and Vikings, the quarterback has delved into concussions with Dr. Bennet Omalu, an expert on the injury. After talking with him about how severe CTE can be, Farve wants kids to play flag football instead of tackle football growing up.

“Some places do the flag football some places play tackle. I would eliminate tackle football until they get to like 11th to 12th grade,” Farve said. “Nobody plays tackle until 17 or 18 years old. And if everyone would adhere to that, you wouldn’t be behind. You can practice fundamentals and teach without jeopardizing the future of your youth.”

Farve is not the first to talk about how detrimental concussions are to football players of all ages. Tagovailoa's injury history and the fact that a doctor told him to stop playing sticks in fans' minds. For parents with children who want to play the sport, flag football provides an avenue where kids can play the game with a far lower chance of being concussed.

Farve remains an advocate for protecting children from CTE later in their lives. However, he has a long way to go if he wants his proposed changes to be implements around the country.