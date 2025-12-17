The Green Bay Packers will have to display extra resolve when they take on the Chicago Bears on Saturday at Soldier Field. The Packers are dealing with various injuries on both sides of the ball, and they will be the clear underdog against the NFC North-leading Bears.

Green Bay was dealt a painful blow after defensive end Micah Parsons suffered an ACL injury in their loss to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 15.

The Packers' misfortunes didn't end there, with wide receiver Christian Watson and offensive tackle Zach Tom sustaining a chest injury and a knee injury, respectively.

The short turnaround for Week 16 doesn't help Green Bay's cause. But with playoff implications on the line against the Bears, coach Matt LaFleur said the players are raring to compete.

“Every one of these guys is going to be fighting to make it by game time,” said LaFleur, as quoted by USA Today Network's Ryan Wood.

Sports Illustrated's Bill Huber also shared a similar outlook for the Packers, as stated by LaFleur.

“LaFleur says ‘we'll see' on Zach Tom. Said he'll fight to play this week. The injury list is ‘substantial' for this week. ‘Not quite sure' on Watson. Will get up to gametime. Pain and range of motion will be the key for this week,” wrote Huber.

Watson and Tom did not participate in the team's walkthrough on Tuesday.

Watson returned in October after missing nine months due to the ACL injury he sustained last season.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Jayden Reed was not listed on the injury report. He hurt his lower body in their final drive against the Broncos.