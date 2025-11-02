The Green Bay Packers fall 5-2-1 on the season after suffering a 16-13 Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Not only was it a tough loss, but the franchise may be without tight end Tucker Kraft for some time after he was carted off the field with a knee injury. After the contest, Matt LaFleur made an admission that doesn't sound very optimistic.

LaFleur claimed during the postgame press conference that Kraft's injury just doesn't look good right now, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The 45-year-old head coach also stated that other players on the roster will need to elevate their game with Kraft dealing with an injury.

“Matt LaFleur says Packers TE Tucker Kraft’s injury ‘doesn’t look good.' Adds: ‘It's going to be tough. Other guys are going to have to step up.'”

The official injury diagnosis is not yet known. However, reports indicate that the Packers fear that Tucker Kraft may have suffered a torn ACL, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. If that is the case, then the third-year pro's season would be finished.

“The fear heading into the MRI is that Tucker Kraft tore his ACL, source said. Just brutal.”

Kraft, who is 24 years old, finished the Week 9 loss with just two receptions for 20 yards. That brings his total numbers to 32 catches, 489 yards, and six touchdowns. With the former third-round pick seemingly set to miss several weeks, the Packers will have to rely on John FitzPatrick and Luke Musgrave out of the tight end position.

The injury Tucker Kraft sustained on Sunday seems to be a brutal one. It's unfortunate, as he was emerging as a breakout star for the Packers. But now, Matt LaFleur and his team will have to move forward without Kraft. Green Bay will likely reveal Kraft's official status in the coming days.