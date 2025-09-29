The Green Bay Packers fell short in getting the win against the Dallas Cowboys as their meeting on “Sunday Night Football” ended in a tie, 40-40, in overtime.

It looked like the Packers would secure the victory after Romeo Doubs scored on a 15-yard pass from Jordan Love with only 1:45 left in regulation and Brandon McManus converted the extra point to give them a 33-30 lead. The Cowboys, however, responded with a touchdown after Dak Prescott connected with George Pickens for a 28-yard score.

Doubs had a stellar outing with three touchdowns on six receptions and 58 yards. Fans went wild on social media after he recorded his third score of the evening. Many also mentioned his Guardian Cap.

“Don’t let the tie make you forget how good Romeo Doubs was tonight. Dude is playing the best football of his career and making a case to be WR1,” said @bachy_z.

“Just throw the f****** ball to DOUBS!” added @KurtBenkert.

@OffTh3Gridiron called the 25-year-old wide receiver the “Silent Assassin.”

“Does the Guardian Cap reduce concussion risk? No. Does it look cool? No. But does it help Jordan Love find Romeo Doubs instead of defenders in the end zone? You bet it does!” posted @jmthrivept.

@J_Tullis echoed the remark by posting the perfect comparison for Doubs.

Romeo Doubs be like pic.twitter.com/JNr7Bg6pOI — Harry Plotter (@J_Tullis) September 29, 2025

“Last thought for the night: Pay Romeo Doubs. Good night, all,” suggested @herooine.

Doubs, who's in the final year of his rookie contract, missed four games last season due to a concussion. It led him to wear the Guardian Cap for added protection. He, however, suffered another concussion in the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He finished the last campaign with 46 receptions for 601 yards and four touchdowns.

In four games this season, Doubs already has 13 receptions for 179 yards and four touchdowns and is poised to have a breakout campaign.

The Packers will have a bye week before facing the Cincinnati Bengals on October 12.