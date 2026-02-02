The Green Bay Packers defensive coaching staff has gone through plenty of change throughout the offseason. In the franchise's latest move, Green Bay has taken a page out of the San Francisco 49ers' playbook.

The Packers have hired former 49ers defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks, via Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. While his official role isn't known, Bullocks has been working with the secondary for his entire time as a coach.

After four seasons as a player with the Detroit Lions, Bullocks began his coaching career at Northern Iowa. By 2016, he made the leap to the NFL as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 49ers spotted him a year later, hiring him to the same role. Since 2019, Bullocks has been San Francisco's safeties coach.

Christian Parker was recently hired as the Dallas Cowboys next defensive coordinator. He had been working as the Packers' passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach. Perhaps Bullocks will slide seamlessly into that role.

Regardless if it's safeties, cornerbacks or both, Bullocks will be working under new defensive coordinator Johnathan Gannon. While his time as Arizona Cardinals head coach didn't pan out, he is still a well respected defensive mind around the NFL. Furthermore, he'll have something to prove in Green Bay.

Now, Gannon has another experienced coach to work with in Bullocks. The Packers will be looking to go on a much deeper playoff run in 2026 with a healthy Micah Parsons. Now, Bullocks can help leading the charge when it comes to Green Bay's secondary.