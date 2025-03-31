The Green Bay Packers added an important weapon to their offense earlier this month, signing wide receiver Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal.

While Hardman has never been a huge game-changer in his career, the wideout did win three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid, the head coach of his former team, was asked about the impact Hardman could have with the Packers and he had an insightful answer.

Via Rob Demovsky:

“They'll find a role for him, he's a good kid, fast, he'll be good for them, he can still play,” Reid said.

KC coach Andy Reid on if Mecole Hardman can help the Packers, who signed the former Chiefs receiver to a one-year, $1.5 million deal that contained only a $150K signing bonus.

The Chiefs initially selected Hardman in the second round in the 2019 NFL draft out of the University of Georgia. The seventh-year pro made 79 appearances for KC, including 28 starts. Overall, he's reeled in 178 catches for 2,302 yards and 16 touchdowns. Given how talented the WR room has been at times for the Chiefs, Hardman didn't always have a major role.

But, with the Packers, that could change if he makes the 53-man roster. He's only guaranteed $150,000 in a signing bonus, with a base salary just over $1 million. Green Bay's WR corps is headlined by Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed. Hardman should have the opportunity to compete for a backup role and could very well be their main punt returner. That was a role he filled quite often during his time in Kansas City.

As Reid said, Hardman is very quick on his feet. That's going to benefit any team. He can make a difference in a hot minute because of his speed. Yes, the Packers have a strong starting group at the wide receiver position, but adding more depth is never a bad thing.

The Packers are coming off an 11-6 season where they lost in the Wild Card Round to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Hopefully, they can get further in 2025.