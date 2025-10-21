he Houston Texans dropped to 2-4 on the season following a disappointing 27-19 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football at Lumen Field. While the final score suggests a competitive contest, the game was far uglier than the numbers indicate, with Houston's offense managing just 254 total yards and averaging a paltry 3.7 yards per play. The Texans had every opportunity to capitalize on Seattle's four turnovers but failed to execute when it mattered most, extending their frustrating start to the 2025 campaign. As head coach DeMeco Ryans put it bluntly, “Today, it wasn't a good day for our entire team. It's not just one side. All three phases did not do a great job today. We didn't play winning football”. Several culprits deserve blame for this dismal showing under the bright lights.​

CJ Stroud's Struggles Continue Under Pressure

While Stroud deserves some sympathy given the constant pressure he faced, the second-year quarterback still bears significant responsibility for the offensive meltdown. Stroud completed just 23 of 49 passes for 229 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, averaging a dismal 4.7 yards per attempt. His completion percentage of under 50% represents one of the worst performances of his young career, and he failed to generate explosive plays when the Texans desperately needed them.​

The interception proved particularly costly, coming early in the second half when Houston was trying to climb back into the game. Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones intercepted Stroud after his legs were wrapped up on the throw, causing the football to sail directly into Jones' arms. The turnover set up Seattle at the Texans' 38-yard line and essentially sealed Houston's fate. Even when Stroud had time to throw, his accuracy was inconsistent, with several passes sailing on him throughout the night.​

Stroud's mobility, which has been an asset throughout his career, also led to problems against Seattle's disciplined defense. On multiple occasions, he scrambled free only to have positive plays negated by penalties or drops. One symbolic moment came in the first half when Stroud broke free and dumped off a pass to Nick Chubb, only for the running back to drop it. Stroud acknowledged after the game, “Our defense kept us in the whole game. Got to help those guys out and score some points somehow, some way”. The lack of offensive production falls squarely on his shoulders as the leader of the unit.​

Offensive Line Gets Overwhelmed by Seahawks Front

The Texans offensive line's nightmare season continued in Seattle, as they were thoroughly dominated by the Seahawks' defensive front. Houston's porous pass protection left quarterback CJ Stroud under siege all night, with the embattled signal-caller taking seven quarterback hits and three sacks while being pressured on 31.5% of his dropbacks. The pressure was so relentless that it felt like far more, according to multiple observers. Stroud never had time to settle into any rhythm, looking flustered from the opening drive to the final whistle.​

CJ Stroud got sacked on a run play. This is in the back-end tier of the “Butt Fumble.” pic.twitter.com/QSXon7Dq3e — Zareh Kantzabedian (@ZKantzFF) October 1, 2025

The offensive line's failures weren't limited to pass protection. Houston's ground game disappeared entirely, with running backs Woody Marks and Nick Chubb combining for a measly 31 yards on 15 carries. The Seahawks' defensive line, featuring DeMarcus Lawrence, Ernest Jones IV, and Jarran Reed, stuffed crucial fourth-down attempts and owned the trenches throughout the contest. Seattle's dominant front seven extended their streak of allowing fewer than 100 rushing yards to six consecutive games, tying a franchise record set by the legendary “Legion of Boom” defense in 2012.​

This performance represents another setback for an offensive line unit that has been one of the worst in football this season. The decision to trade veteran tackle Cam Robinson to the Cleveland Browns earlier in the year hasn't helped matters, as rookie left tackle Aireontae Ersery continues to experience growing pains. The Texans entered the season hoping their offensive line would improve, but instead it has regressed significantly compared to last year's already-struggling unit. Houston's inability to control the line of scrimmage has become the primary obstacle preventing their talented offensive weapons from succeeding.​

Coaching Decisions and Lack of Execution Doom Houston

DeMeco Ryans and his coaching staff must shoulder considerable blame for the loss, as questionable decisions and poor execution plagued the Texans throughout the evening. The most glaring example came late in the third quarter when Houston faced consecutive third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 situations on their own 41-yard line. Rather than utilizing play-action or any type of pass play to keep Seattle's defense honest, the Texans called back-to-back run plays, and the Seahawks stuffed both attempts. This conservative approach displayed a stunning lack of trust in both Stroud and the offensive line, and it allowed Seattle to take over on the Texans' 39-yard line up 20-12. Five plays later, the Seahawks extended their lead to 27-12 with a touchdown.​

The coaching blunders extended beyond play-calling. In a critical moment late in the fourth quarter, kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn directly defied Ryans' instructions by not kicking the ball out of bounds following the Texans' touchdown. The plan was to preserve the two-minute warning and give Houston a realistic chance to get the ball back, but Fairbairn kicked normally instead, burning precious time. Ryans called it “frustrating that we're not executing the things we're coached to do,” but the responsibility for ensuring players follow instructions ultimately falls on the coaching staff.​

For a team with playoff aspirations entering the season, the Texans now face an uphill battle to salvage their campaign. With the 5-2 San Francisco 49ers coming to Houston next week, things could get worse before they get better. Unless the offensive line dramatically improves, Stroud finds his rhythm, and the coaching staff makes better in-game decisions, the Texans' disappointing season will continue spiraling downward. The talent is there, but execution, preparation, and leadership have been sorely lacking. Monday night's ugly loss to Seattle exposed all of Houston's flaws in embarrassing fashion on the national stage.