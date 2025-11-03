The Houston Texans are in the middle of a frustrating 2025-26 season after winning a playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers last postseason. At 3-5, the Texans are going to have an uphill battle for the rest of the season. Nine games remain for them, and they have time to turn things around. However, if star quarterback CJ Stroud is unavailable for a crucial contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, then their season might be doomed already. Falling into a 3-6 hole will be very difficult to climb out of.

CJ Stroud remains in concussion protocol after leaving the game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Before the injury, the Texans controlled the game for the most part. They led 15-7 at one point until the Broncos stormed back to win the game with a field goal as time expired.

“He’s feeling a little bit better,” Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said about Stroud. “We’ll see how the week goes and how he progresses throughout the week. Davis [Mills] if he has to step in and play, we expect him to go out and do his best, play the offense the proper way and make great decisions with the football.”

The Texans have seen a small sample of success from Mills, but what Stroud was able to accomplish last year shows that the team desperately needs him to play well to reach their peak. Stroud is having a down year, throwing for only 1,702 yards in eight games. He has 11 touchdown passes to five interceptions. If he is able to return for Week 10 against the Jags at home, then the Texans will have a great shot at winning.

Houston contains the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL right now. DeMeco Ryans is coaching his ass off, and his defenders are playing extremely well. Houston also allows the fewest total yards per game in the league at only 267.4. Their 15.1 points allowed is better than the Los Angeles Rams, who are second at 15.9.