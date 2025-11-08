Despite a 3-5 record the Houston Texans boast the league’s top defense entering Week 10. The unit is allowing just 267.4 total yards and 15.1 points per game in 2025. Azeez Al-Shaair is on pace for his third season with 100+ total tackles. He’s the Texans second-leading tackler through eight games.

Al-Shaair is also on pace for another nefarious season as he leads Houston in fines for illegal hits. The veteran linebacker added to his list of infractions when the Texans hosted the Denver Broncos in Week 9. Houston’s suffocating defense held Denver in check during the Texans' 18-15 loss.

Al-Shaair topped the team in total tackles with nine. But one of those takedowns will cost him. The NFL has fined Al-Shaair $17,389 for unnecessary roughness, per Tom Pelissero. Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins was deemed a defenseless player when he got blown up for a loss late in the fourth quarter.

Azeez Al-Shaair hit with another fine for brutal Week 9 shot

Al-Shaair saw a Denver screen pass developing and nailed Dobbins before the running back got his head around. The notorious defender appeared to lead with his helmet, cracking Dobbins in the head/neck area. No flag was thrown on the play.

The NFL fined Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair $17,389 for unnecessary roughness (hit on a defenseless player) last week. It’s the second fine this season for Al-Shaair, who was suspended three games last season for repeat violations of safety rules. No flag was thrown on this play. pic.twitter.com/8WocM94HZa — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2025

While some fans have argued that the hit didn’t warrant a fine, Al-Shaair has likely lost the benefit of the doubt with the league.

The Texans defender was infamously suspended for a brutal hit on Trevor Lawrence in Week 13 last season. The illegal helmet-to-helmet blow, delivered as the Jaguars QB was sliding, sparked a brawl between the teams. Lawrence suffered a season-ending concussion and Al-Shaair was suspended for three games.

Al-Shaair entered the 2025 campaign with 13 personal foul/unsportsmanlike violations resulting in seven fines dating back to 2020, per PFF’s Mike Florio. He’s now added to that list with two more infractions this season.

The NFL levied a $17,389 fine for Al-Shaair’s hit on Cam Ward. The Tennessee Titans’ rookie quarterback got smacked in the head after throwing a pass against the Texans in Week 4. That play also didn't draw a flag.

No penalty here. Thanks NFL Officiating pic.twitter.com/dM6XgeDl9w — the metten burger (@themettenburger) September 28, 2025

With the Dobbins infraction, Al-Shaair has been fined nine times for unsportsmanlike conduct/personal fouls in his seven-year career. He’s racked up a total of $139,050 in fines (reduced to $136,022 through appeals). However, that number jumps to $457,822 if you include the three games he was suspended without pay for his hit on Lawrence.