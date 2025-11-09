The Houston Texans endured a zany Sunday afternoon versus the rival Jacksonville Jaguars. This AFC South showdown went from one-sided, to epic comeback, to the “thicc-6” touchdown by 2025 free agent pickup Sheldon Rankins.

The latter capped off the astonishing 26-0 fourth quarter rally at NRG Stadium. Trevor Lawrence coughed the ball up on a fumble — only to fall into the hands of Rankins. He ended the game in walk-off fashion for Houston's 36-29 win.

THE TEXANS WITH THE ULTIMATE DAGGER 🤯 The big man Sheldon Rankins seals it with a TD! pic.twitter.com/p7hM5x9CDW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rankins earned praise online — even from his alma mater Louisville. He even got a Cincinnati Bengals fan (Rankins played for the franchise in 2024) to call his TD “the funniest thicc sixes I've ever seen.”

How ‘thicc-6' manifested between Jaguars and Texans

Rankins happened to be at the right spot at the right time. But a former top three NFL Draft pick for DeMeco Ryans made the play happen.

Will Anderson Jr. joined a three-man rush on the game's final play. The past No. 3 draft pick — from the same class as CJ Stroud — got around the block and forced the ball out.

Rankins gets credited for the scoop-and-score to seal the win. That takeaway became one of three on Houston's side. Derek Stingley Jr. (interception) and Woody Marks (fumble recovery) grabbed the other loose balls.

Rankins finished with just one tackle, which was an assisted one. Danielle Hunter rose as the Texan creating havoc inside on the pass rushing end — sacking Lawrence 3.5 times. Houston grabbed five sacks total.

But Sunday marked the franchise's biggest comeback since erasing a 21-point deficit against the San Diego Chargers in 2013.