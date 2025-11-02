The Houston Texans will have their full offensive arsenal for their Week 9 game against the Denver Broncos. After being listed as questionable all week, tight end Dalton Schultz is expected to play.

Schultz will attempt to play through knee and shoulder injuries, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported. By doing so, the 29-year-old gives Houston its full offensive starting lineup for the week, save for fullback Jakob Johnson.

Schultz enters Week 9 with 40 targets, a team-high 32 catches and 308 receiving yards. He is currently the team's second-leading receiver, only behind star wideout Nico Collins.

Although Schultz has yet to miss a game in 2025, he has been on the injury report for multiple weeks with a myriad of injuries. It remains to be seen how limited Schultz might be after he brought in just two catches for a season-low 24 receiving yards in Week 8.

Collins, who missed Week 8 with a concussion, has cleared protocol and will rejoin the team in Week 9. His returning presence gives quarterback C.J. Stroud his entire weaponry ahead of a matchup with the Broncos' elite defense.

Texans' offense to be tested by Broncos' defense

Article Continues Below

Having all their key offensive players back in Week 9 is exactly what the Texans need to have a fighting chance against the Broncos. Houston's offense has been trending in the right direction recently, but now faces its stiffest test of the year against Sean Payton and Vance Joseph's powerhouse unit.

The Broncos enter Week 9 allowing the fifth-fewest points per game and the fifth-fewest total yards per game. They are also adept at generating pressure, which has been the Texans' kryptonite all season. Denver leads the league with 36 sacks through eight weeks, boasting an NFL-high 12.29 percent sack rate.

Few teams have struggled to keep their quarterback safer than the Texans. Stroud has been pressured 48 total times through eight games and has an average pocket time of just 2.3 seconds.

But for as good as the Broncos are, the Texans' offense has finally seemed to turn the corner. After averaging just 12.67 points through its first three games, Houston is up to 28.75 points per game in its last four outings.

The Texans' recent momentum is enough to have them listed as the surprise favorite in Week 9. Houston is being given a 2.5-point edge on most sportsbooks against the 6-2 Broncos, who travel south while riding a five-game win streak.