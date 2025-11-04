The Houston Texans knew they were in for a tough matchup against the Denver Broncos in Week 9. However, they were not expecting quarterback CJ Stroud to exit early with a concussion. To make matters worse, the hit by Broncos defensive back Khris Abrams-Draine on a sliding Stroud was not flagged for unnecessary roughness. The Texans would go on to lose 18-15, a result that Houston felt confident Stroud's availability could have changed.

After the game, head coach DeMeco Ryans criticized the non-call, and on Monday, he continued questioning the referee's decision.

“I thought quarterbacks are protected when they slide,” Ryans said via Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. “But what I’m learning is that as long as you don’t hit them in the head or neck area, if they slide and you hit them in the chest, then that is just fine. That is what I learned.”

All Ryans wants is a level of consistency. He wants his quarterback protected and feels the NFL failed Stroud. Compare the Stroud hit to the one by San Francisco 49ers' linebacker Tatum Bethune on New York Giants' quarterback Jaxson Dart. Dart was an active runner and decided to dive headfirst when Bethune made contact with Dart near his helmet. The result of the play was an unnecessary roughness penalty on Bethune and a free 15 yards tacked onto the play.

Unlike Dart, Stroud was giving himself up feet first — a clear indication of his desire to avoid a hit. Stroud's position also made him more defenseless than Dart, yet the result of the play differed.

Whether Stroud's departure cost the Texans the game is impossible to say, but a penalty would have set Houston up with a fresh set of downs at their own 38-yard line. At that point, anything is possible, including a game-changing score or taking more time off the clock to avoid a walk-off field goal by Denver.

Entering Week 10, Stroud remains in concussion protocol but has a chance to play, according to Ryans. If not, backup quarterback Davis Mills is in line to make his first start since 2022.