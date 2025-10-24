It's been a slow start for the Houston Texans as the club finds itself 2-4 to begin the 2025-26 NFL season. With the team hoping to right the ship, it sounds like the offense is running into some roadblocks with the latest injury updates regarding wide receivers Nico Collins and Christian Kirk.

Reports indicate that both Collins and Kirk are ruled out for the Week 8 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Nico Collins is dealing with a concussion, while Christian Kirk is nursing a hamstring injury.

“Texans officially ruled out WRs Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) for Sunday’s game vs. the 49ers.”

Collins, who is 26 years old, suffered the concussion during the Texans' 27-19 Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He was forced to exit the contest early and did not return. Missing the contest against the 49ers will be his first of the 2025-26 campaign. In the games he has played, the former third-round pick has recorded 26 receptions, 339 yards, and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Kirk tweaked his hamstring in the week leading up to the game against the Seahawks. The 28-year-old wide receiver has only played in three games for Houston so far this season. Kirk has totaled just 10 receptions for 109 yards so far this year.

With both Collins and Kirk out of the lineup, the Texans will have to rely on Xavier Hutchinson, along with rookie receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Braxton Berrios could also see some additional playing time, while tight end Dalton Schultz could emerge as a top target for quarterback CJ Stroud.