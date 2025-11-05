The Houston Texans (3-5) have multiple holes to fill during what is a critical November slate. CJ Stroud's concussion thrusts an already vulnerable squad into a distressing situation. This squad has had enough trouble manufacturing offense with its starting quarterback on the field. What can backup Davis Mills do behind a largely unreliable offensive line? Scoring points could be even more arduous given Ka'imi Fairbairn's present injury status. Consequently, Houston is signing a new kicker.

Matthew Wright is coming to Space City, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Texans are adding the 29-year-old to the practice squad, preparing for the possibility that Fairbairn's emerging lower-body ailment keeps him from competing in Sunday's home matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-3). Since there is also uncertainty regarding Stroud's health right now, the team must shore up any other areas of concern.

Wright has played one game each for the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders this season, making a 46-yard field goal and converting on both of his extra-point attempts. He has connected on 87.5 percent of his FG tries during his NFL career. The Texans will continue to evaluate Fairbairn before deciding if they will need to go with Wright for a big AFC South showdown.

Article Continues Below

Houston has labored for much of the 2025-26 campaign, trusting its stifling defense (allowing an NFL-best 15.1 points per game) to lift up its unpredictable O-Line. DeMeco Ryans' group still has time to fight its way into the playoff picture, but a divisional loss would severely jeopardize the team's chances.

Matthew Wright could potentially become a vitally important component of the Texans' clash with the Jaguars. He will get himself ready just in case.