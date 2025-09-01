The Houston Texans got a scare when C.J. Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field during practice with an apparent leg injury, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC Houston. The veteran safety was in visible pain after colliding with receiver John Metchie III and initially couldn't put weight on his right leg. Early fears of a severe knee issue sparked concern across Houston's fanbase, especially with Gardner-Johnson expected to play a pivotal role in DeMeco Ryans' defense.

Fortunately, the head coach calmed those fears, telling reporters that he expects Gardner-Johnson to be ready for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. The encouraging news gives Houston a chance to field its secondary at full strength when it opens the season against Matthew Stafford and one of the NFL's most dangerous receiving duos in Davante Adams and Puka Nacua.

Gardner-Johnson arrived this offseason in a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, where he became known for his ball-hawking instincts and postseason experience. On Houston's initial depth chart, he was listed as a starting safety opposite rookie Calen Bullock, with Jaylen Reed expected to rotate in. His availability will be crucial for a Texans defense that aims to elevate from ”promising” to ”dominant” in 2025 as they look to repeat as AFC South champions.

The good news follows a wave of optimism reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, who revealed that testing ruled out an injured torn ACL and that Gardner-Johnson could realistically return for the season opener. That update was a major sigh of relief for Texans fans who feared losing one of their top offseason additions before he ever took a snap in Houston.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson's impact is more than just depth. He is coming off a season in which he recorded six interceptions, a pick-six, 12 pass breakups, and 35 solo tackles. His versatility and fiery edge are exactly what Ryans envisions for his secondary, making him an indispensable piece of the Texans' playoff aspirations. With the Texans' defense already young and improving, his veteran leadership and knack for game-changing plays are expected to push the unit to another level.