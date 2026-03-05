The Houston Texans have some major questions to answer this offseason, looking to bounce back after their brutal playoff loss to the New England Patriots. The Texans recently made a splash by trading for running back David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions, sending out offensive lineman Juice Scruggs in the process.

Now, the Texans have made a move to help solidify the offensive line moving forward.

“OT Trent Brown and the Houston Texans reached agreement today on a one-year extension worth up to $7 million, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus,” reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Brown had a solid season with the Texans this past year, having signed there in free agency after stints with various NFL teams, primarily the New England Patriots. The 32 year-old made the Pro Bowl during the 2019 season, and largely exceeded expectations for the Texans this past year.

Still, even with Brown now under contract for another year, the Texans still have plenty of questions to answer on the offensive side of the ball. While Houston's defense remains arguably the best unit in the NFL, the offense looked absolutely listless during both of the team's playoff games this past season, with quarterback CJ Stroud struggling mightily, throwing four interceptions in the first half alone against the Patriots.

While Montgomery will certainly help add some explosiveness to the running game in Houston, especially considering the uncertain injury status of running back Joe Milton, Houston still could use some more depth on both the offensive line and in the wide receiving room.

Of course, it will ultimately all come down to Stroud and whether or not he is able to return to the form he had during his rookie season, before regressing in each of the last two campaigns.

Free agency is slated to officially open on March 11.