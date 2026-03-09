The Houston Texans are making sure their interior defensive line stays stout without breaking the bank. On Monday, the team reached an agreement to re-sign defensive tackle Naquan Jones to a one-year, $2 million contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The deal is a masterclass in low-risk roster building. While the base value sits at $2 million, incentives can push the total to $2.5 million, rewarding Jones if he remains a consistent part of the rotation. In 2025, Jones provided the Texans with much-needed bulk in the middle, playing 110 snaps late in the season, where he had 1 pressure & 6 run stops.

Fans are already buzzing about the front office’s efficiency. One supporter noted it was a “solid depth move for Houston,” adding that “Jones has shown he can give you good snaps inside when the rotation needs it.”

Others pointed to the financial flexibility the move provides before the heavy lifting of free agency begins. “Jones returns on a modest one-year deal—good value for the Texans if he can continue to anchor the interior line,” another fan shared. A third supporter praised the strategy, calling it “intelligent roster management” and a “smart budget move before bigger spending happens.”

Standing at 6-foot-3 and over 310 pounds, Jones is the definition of a “glue guy” for a defense. He doesn't always show up in the box score, but his presence allows the linebackers to flow to the ball. By locking him down now, the Texans ensure they won't have a massive hole to fill in the middle of their defense come draft day.