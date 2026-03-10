The Houston Texans have plenty of questions to answer this offseason as they look to bounce back from this past year's playoff loss against the New England Patriots. The Texans already made one splash by acquiring former Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery in a trade, sending out offensive lineman Juice Scruggs in return.

Now, the Texans have made a major move regarding their special teams unit.

“The #Texans have agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract extension with Kaimi Fairbairn, making him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL,” reported NFL insider Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter, citing a report from both himself and fellow insider Ian Rapoport.

Fairbairn has been one of the better kickers in the NFL for quite some time now, having signed with the Texans after going undrafted all the way back in 2016.

While injuries have at times been a problem for the former UCLA star, he has been a model of consistency when he's been on the field, and is a dangerous weapon for the Texans' offense.

Speaking of the Texans' offense, the Houston front office is looking for ways to improve that unit after two straight disastrous showings in the playoffs this past season. While the team has maintained that it is in no way considering moving off of CJ Stroud as the starting quarterback, fans have started to wonder if the former Ohio State product is truly a franchise player, after two straight years of regression following his outstanding rookie season.

The Texans will have some more opportunities to add to the offense in both free agency, which will officially open for business later this week, as well as in the NFL Draft, which is slated to get underway in late April from Pittsburgh.

For now, fans will be happy that Fairbairn is back with the team.