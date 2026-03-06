The Houston Texans locked Danielle Hunter on a massive $35.6 million extension deal one year ago. But the star defensive end is set to become even richer.

NFL insider for Fox Sports Jordan Schultz revealed the blockbuster details late Thursday night.

“The Texans and five-time Pro Bowl DE Danielle Hunter are finalizing a 1-year, $40.1 million fully guaranteed extension, per sources,” Schultz posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Schultz adds how the perennial Pro Bowl “has been on fully guaranteed money with Houston since arriving in 2024.” Yet this deal skyrockets him to $218 million in career earnings.

