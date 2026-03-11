The Houston Texans continue strengthening their defensive front heading into the 2026 NFL season. Houston has signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall, a former second-round draft pick who now returns to his hometown to join the Texans. The move adds depth and youth to Houston’s defensive line as the team prepares for another competitive season in the AFC.

Hall, 25, originally entered the league as the No. 33 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft after a standout college career at the University of Houston. The defensive lineman began his NFL career with Tampa Bay, signing a four-year rookie contract worth approximately $9.3 million. During his tenure with the Buccaneers, Hall steadily developed into a rotational defensive lineman capable of contributing both against the run and as an interior pass rusher.

In the 2025 NFL season, the 25-year-old appeared in all 17 games for Tampa Bay. He recorded 39 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one pass defended, and one forced fumble. While his numbers did not always reflect his impact, the defensive end showed flashes of the athleticism and versatility that made him a high draft selection coming out of college.

The signing was first reported on Tuesday by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who shared the news on X, formerly Twitter, about the Texans' recent offseason acquisition.

“The #Texans are signing former #Bucs DE Logan Hall, who entered the league as a second rounder, source said. Homecoming for the University of Houston product.”

Houston now adds a familiar local talent to its defensive front. Hall’s return to the city where he played college football provides both a hometown storyline and a potential boost for the Texans’ defensive rotation. With his size, experience, and familiarity with the city, the defensive lineman headed into his fifth NFL season could carve out an important role as the Texans continue building depth along the defensive line heading into the upcoming season.