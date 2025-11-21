The Houston Texans lead the Buffalo Bills 23-16 at the end of the third quarter in their Thursday night showdown at NRG Stadium. The game saw an unusual incident when referee Adrian Hill was carted off with a non-contact leg injury during the third quarter.

Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter put on a masterclass in pass rushing against reigning MVP Josh Allen. Anderson recorded two sacks while Hunter added another, relentlessly collapsing the pocket and forcing Allen into uncomfortable throws throughout the night. The duo has reached a historic milestone that puts them in rare franchise territory.

“Will Anderson Jr and Danielle Hunter have had a sack in the same game 10 times since becoming teammates in 2024, the most by any NFL duo. The only Texans duo with more in franchise history is JJ Watt and Whitney Mercilus with 13,” as per John Todd of NFL Media.

The stat places them just three games behind the legendary Watt-Mercilus pairing. Since Hunter arrived in 2024, both edge rushers have recorded at least one sack together in 10 different contests. No other tandem in the NFL has matched that production over the same span.

Anderson extended his sack streak to five consecutive games on Thursday night. The 24-year-old now has double-digit sacks on the season and continues to wreak havoc with his explosive burst off the edge. Allen had no answer for Anderson's speed-to-power rush that resulted in multiple drive-killing plays.

Hunter came into the game riding a hot stretch after posting 3.5 sacks against Jacksonville in Week 10. The veteran's refined technique and power moves kept Allen under constant duress from the opposite side. When one gets doubled, the other feasts on single blocks.

Houston's offense has leaned on rookie Woody Marks with Joe Mixon sidelined. Marks carried 14 times for 73 yards through three quarters before briefly leaving with an injury scare. He returned to action and continued sharing backfield duties with Nick Chubb.

The Texans' defense leads the NFL in both total yards allowed and points allowed per game. Anderson and Hunter are the driving force behind that dominance, proving why they're closing in on franchise history with each passing week.