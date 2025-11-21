The Houston Texans are in the middle of a tough Thursday Night Football assignment at home against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. But the Texans also have some momentum going, having won their last two games entering this Week 12 showdown. Without quarterback CJ Stroud, who is still dealing with a concussion, Houston is exceeding expectations in the Bills game, as the Texans even had a four-point lead at the end of the first half.

Running back Woody Marks is among those who have been playing brilliantly for the Texans versus Buffalo, but he had Houston fans holding their breath when they saw him go down with what many feared was a lower-body injury. The former USC Trojans star running back was immediately attended by Houston's staff on the field before managing to walk to jog on his own into the sidelines.

Encouraging sign as #Texans rookie Woody Marks runs off field

Fortunately for the Texans, Marks didn't seem badly hurt after all, as he was able to get back to the field and join the action.

“Short gain by #Texans rookie running back Woody Marks after having his leg checked out,” reported Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Marks has become the top option on the ground for the Texans after beginning the campaign with veteran running back Nick Chubb at the top of the position's depth chart. He entered Week 12 with 196 rushing yards on 53 carries in his previous four games, including an 18-carry outing in Week 11 versus the Tennessee Titans on the road.