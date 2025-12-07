The Houston Texans received a major boost ahead of their primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, as starting CB Kamari Lassiter is preparing to play through a lingering foot injury.

The 2024 second-round pick, had been listed as questionable after seeing only limited participation during Friday’s walkthrough, which featured minimal on-field reps.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the encouraging update, noting that despite the limited practice time, Lassiter intends to take the field.

“Texans CB Kamari Lassiter, dealing with a foot injury and listed as questionable, is planning to play on Sunday, source said. One of the most underrated players on one of the NFL’s nastiest defenses, Lassiter practiced once this week,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Lassiter has quietly pieced together a strong season, starting every game and producing 66 tackles, two interceptions, and 10 pass breakups, per ESPN. His emergence as a dependable No. 2 corner has been essential to Houston’s resurgence on defense.

Article Continues Below

Sunday night’s matchup carries major playoff implications for both sides. The Texans enter the game at 7-5, a victory at Arrowhead Stadium would put them in strong position for an AFC Playoff berth.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, sit at 6-6 and face growing pressure as they drift outside the playoff picture. While this isn’t mathematically a must-win, Kansas City’s margin for error is nearly nonexistent.

Their star QB Patrick Mahomes has a history of elevating his play in high-leverage moments, and the Texans’ defense — one of the league’s most physical units, will need every available contributor.

With kickoff set for 7:20 p.m. CT, all eyes will be on whether Houston’s defense can maintain its dominant form, and whether Lassiter, even at less than 100 percent, can help tilt a pivotal December matchup in Houston’s favor.