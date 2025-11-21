With the defensive unit playing like it's the end of the universe, the Houston Texans shocked the Buffalo Bills, 23-19, at NGR Stadium on Thursday.

The Texans secured their third straight win after Calen Bullock picked off Josh Allen's pass with 24 seconds left in the game. It perfectly summed up Houston's defensive effort for 60 minutes, particularly against Allen.

The reigning MVP went 24-of-34 for 253 yards but failed to pass for a touchdown for only the second time this season. Allen threw two interceptions, both against Bullock, and failed to score on five carries. More significantly, he was sacked a career-worst eight times, leading to a loss of 70 yards.

Houston's domination of the 29-year-old quarterback was unprecedented, according to OptaSTATS.

“The Texans are the first team to have two players with two-plus sacks against the reigning MVP and another with two-plus interceptions against him in the same game (since sacks became official for defenders in 1982),” noted the post.

The Texans are the first team to have 2 players with 2+ sacks against the reigning MVP & another with 2+ interceptions against him in the same game (since sacks became official for defenders in 1982). Will Anderson Jr. – 2.5 sacks

Danielle Hunter – 2 sacks

Calen Bullock – 2 INT pic.twitter.com/yKQs2vEvvu — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) November 21, 2025

Aside from the eight sacks, Allen was also hit four times, as the Bills fell to 7-4.

After the game, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott admitted that they failed to respond to the Texans' straightjacketing defense.

“When they hit our quarterback 12 times, I don’t like that. I don’t like that stat at all. It’s just not a healthy way to play and it’s not a good way to keep our quarterback healthy for the rest of the season. We’ve got to play better,” said McDermott in a report from the Associated Press.

The Texans maintained their mastery of the Bills at home, winning for the sixth straight time against their AFC rival.