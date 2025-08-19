The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2025 season in an intriguing position. With quarterback Anthony Richardson back healthy and a strong supporting cast led by Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., and a rebuilt offensive line, there is real optimism in Indianapolis. The AFC South has grown more competitive, though, and if the Colts hope to climb to the top of the division while positioning themselves for a deep postseason run, they must shore up one glaring weakness: their pass rush.

That’s why there’s one last-minute trade general manager Chris Ballard should push hard for before Week 1 — acquiring star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Why the Colts Need an Elite Edge Presence

The Colts’ defensive front has long been anchored by DeForest Buckner, a perennial Pro Bowl-caliber interior force. While Kwity Paye has flashed as an edge defender, he hasn’t transformed into the type of game-breaking pass rusher Indy envisioned when they drafted him in the first round in 2021. Young contributors like Dayo Odeyingbo have shown promise, but consistency remains an issue.

In today’s NFL, particularly in a stacked AFC loaded with elite quarterbacks — Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, and Trevor Lawrence — pass rush isn’t simply a luxury; it’s a necessity.

During the 2024 season, the Colts ranked in the league’s bottom third in sacks and quarterback pressures. Too often, quarterbacks had clean pockets against Indianapolis, exposing the secondary. Adding a proven sack artist would instantly elevate the unit and give defensive coordinator Gus Bradley the ability to call more aggressive looks instead of relying only on coverage disguises.

That’s where Trey Hendrickson enters the equation.

Why Trey Hendrickson Fits in Indianapolis

At 30 years old, Hendrickson remains one of the NFL’s most underrated and consistent pass rushers. Since signing with Cincinnati in 2021, he has averaged double-digit sacks per season, terrorizing opposing tackles with his relentless motor, heavy hands, and excellent bend around the edge. His ability to generate quick pressure has been integral to the Bengals’ defensive identity in recent years, especially during their 2021 Super Bowl run.

The Bengals, however, face roster challenges of their own. They must balance long-term salary cap flexibility while preparing to extend wideout Ja’Marr Chase after giving quarterback Joe Burrow the richest deal in league history. With younger edge defenders like Myles Murphy waiting in the wings, Cincinnati could be persuaded to move Hendrickson for the right price — particularly if they prefer to invest their resources elsewhere.

For Indianapolis, Hendrickson is a perfect schematic fit. Bradley’s defense thrives when it can create pressure with its front four, allowing the secondary to sit in Cover-3 and Cover-6 concepts. Pairing Hendrickson with Buckner on the line would immediately force opposing offenses into unfavorable protection assignments. Richardson and the offense wouldn’t consistently have to win shootouts because the defense could finally close games with pass-rush pressure.

The Trade Proposal

Article Continues Below

Colts Receive:

EDGE Trey Hendrickson

Bengals Receive:

2026 second-round pick

2025 fourth-round pick

EDGE Kwity Paye

This package makes sense for both sides. The Colts send a mix of draft capital and a young pass rusher in Paye. For Cincinnati, it provides flexibility: they get valuable draft picks to strengthen the roster around Burrow while adding a 25-year-old edge defender who still has upside. For the Colts, it’s a win-now swing — giving up a second and fourth doesn’t mortgage their future, and trading Paye acknowledges that he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations as a first-round pick.

Given that Hendrickson is still under contract and remains one of the NFL’s premier disruptors, the price wouldn’t be cheap. But for a team with playoff aspirations, sometimes paying a premium for impact talent is the difference between being “in the mix” and contending.

If Indianapolis pulls the trigger on this deal, they would immediately boast one of the AFC’s most formidable defensive lines. Buckner collapsing the interior while Hendrickson comes screaming off the edge would give nightmares to quarterbacks, particularly within the division. Forcing C.J. Stroud, Trevor Lawrence, and Will Levis into hurried decisions could tilt the entire AFC South race in Indy’s favor.

For Richardson, having a defense capable of creating extra possessions eases the pressure on his development. He won’t need to be flawless in shootouts each week — instead, the defense could seize momentum and close games with sacks in crunch time.

The Colts have spent years trying to rebuild a pass rush without finding the right spark. Trey Hendrickson represents that missing piece — a relentless edge rusher who could elevate them from a fringe playoff team to a legitimate AFC threat.

The 2025 season is about proving Anthony Richardson’s potential and maximizing the roster’s window while Taylor, Pittman, and Buckner are in their respective primes. With one bold move before Week 1, the Colts can give themselves a far greater chance of making noise in January.