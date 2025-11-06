The Indianapolis Colts made the biggest splash of the 2025 NFL trade deadline by acquiring star cornerback Sauce Gardner. The trade deadline is now in the past, but the Colts can still cement their Super Bowl-contending status by signing another veteran defender, Kendall Fuller.

Ahead of the deadline, the Colts' pass defense was easily the team's Achilles heel. Indianapolis boasts the most efficient offense in the league through nine weeks, finding success through the air and on the ground. Nobody expected that when they began the season with Daniel Jones under center, yet they averaged just two punts per game through the first half of the season, the fewest in the NFL.

Defense has been a longstanding issue, but injuries have highlighted Indianapolis' secondary woes. They began the season optimistic on that front after signing Charvarius Ward and adding rookie Justin Walley, only to watch both land on injured reserve. Ward is expected to return from a concussion soon, but Walley is done for the year with a torn ACL.

The injuries have forced defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to scramble. Without Ward and Walley, the Colts were left with a banged-up Kenny Moore, undrafted rookie Johnathan Edwards, and career journeyman Mekhi Blackmon holding down the fort.

As a result, the Colts are allowing 244.8 passing yards per game, the seventh-most in the league entering Week 10. Teams are throwing against them at the highest rate in the NFL, attempting nearly 40 passes per game.

Adding Gardner, one of a handful of players who single-handedly elevate an entire secondary, was the best-case scenario. The Colts need to capitalize on the opportunity by signing Fuller.

Colts need to sign CB Kendall Fuller after Sauce Gardner trade

The Colts' run defense is not perfect, but it has been the cornerstone of their defensive success. Indianapolis' top-five run defense has led to its allowing just 20.1 points per game, ranking seventh in the league.

Their shoddy pass defense, which has typically been Anarumo's bread and butter, is where teams take advantage. Anarumo relies on a heavy dosage of man-to-man coverage, which has been difficult to do with his current personnel.

Indianapolis' health concerns have forced Anarumo to deploy more zone coverage schemes. The combination of issues led to the Colts allowing three of their last four opposing quarterbacks to hang season-high numbers against them. That includes struggling rookie Cam Ward, who notched a career-high 259 passing yards in Week 8.

Once Ward returns, Indianapolis will boast arguably the best cornerback tandem in the league. Gardner and Ward have been two of the best man coverage corners in the league over the last few seasons.

But even once that happens, the Colts are still one injury away from their secondary falling apart yet again. Trading for Gardner solidified Indianapolis' Super Bowl aspirations, which it will not reach without adding cornerback depth.

The cornerback market is always open in free agency, giving general manager Chris Ballard his choice of options. Asante Samuel Jr. has been a popular name trending after the trade deadline, but Kendall Fuller could be a better fit for the team's needs.

The 30-year-old Fuller is no longer the shutdown defender that he once was, but he would not need to fill that role for the Colts. Fuller, who posted an above-average 66.2 player grade on Pro Football Focus in 2024, has not been on any team's active roster in 2025 and would be available for a league-minimum contract.

Fuller would be a serviceable starter next to Gardner in the interim, and a valuable depth piece down the stretch of Indianapolis' title run.