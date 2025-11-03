Critical mistakes and a lack of competitiveness have marred the Tennessee Titans' 2025 season. After firing head coach Brian Callahan after a 1-5 start to the season, things have not gotten much better. Their 1-8 record is the worst in the NFL. The Titans' four-game losing streak is their second of that specific length this season.

The terrible start already has the Titans contemplating selling off pieces ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Still, despite the departures, interim head coach Mike McCoy is demanding more from rookie quarterback Cam Ward following Sunday's 27-20 loss vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Ups and downs for Cam Ward on Sunday,” McCoy told the media, courtesy of Titans beat reporter Jim Wyatt. “Some good plays, and others that could have been better. We need to see more consistency.”

Ward struggled to lead the Titans' offense against Los Angeles. Totaling just six points, Ward completed 57% of his passes and threw for 145 yards. He finished the day with a 13.8 QBR and fumbled twice. It was an ugly day for the 2025 first-overall pick as Tennessee's offense punted five times and failed to score on Los Angeles' one-yard line.

After the game, Cam Ward addressed his struggles, focusing more on the team aspect rather than his personal inconsistencies.

Article Continues Below

“Just gotta continue to have the same process,” Ward said. “Also, it just comes down to the players making the plays. All 11 of us on the field on offense, we've just gotta continue to do our job each and every play.”

Cam Ward on the offense only scoring six points pic.twitter.com/5CzRROaCDF — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 2, 2025

Through nine games, Ward ranks 18th in passing yards (1,760), 31st in passing touchdowns (five), 32nd in completion percentage (57.6%), and has taken a league-leading 38 sacks this season. While not all the Titans' offensive struggles can be placed on Ward, he has yet to find a level of consistency capable of winning at the NFL level.

The Titans will host the Houston Texans in Week 11 after their bye week, providing another daunting defense for Ward to battle against.