Monday Night Football often delivers drama, and for the San Francisco 49ers, the end of the first half against the Indianapolis Colts brought a collective gasp from the Faithful. Kicker Eddy Piñeiro, who has been nothing short of automatic this season, lined up for an audacious 64-yard field goal attempt as the clock ticked down.

There have only been six field goals of 64 yards or more in NFL history and Eddy Pineiro came just INCHES away from hitting the seventh. It's his FIRST MISSED field goal since signing with the 49ers. He had made 26 straight.

Piñeiro had been perfect in a 49ers uniform, boasting an impeccable streak that made him one of the team's most reliable weapons. But 64 yards is a tall order for any leg. He gave it a ride; the distance looked good, but physics had other plans. The ball clanked off the crossbar, a resounding “doink”, and fell no good. It was his first miss of the 2025 season, snapping a streak that saw him go 26-of-26 to start the year, including a 25-yarder earlier in the game.

Entering the locker room with a 24-17 lead, the miss could have lingered in a kicker’s mind. However, Piñeiro proved why he’s a veteran pro. He didn't let the long-distance heartbreak rattle him.

In the second half, the 49ers called his number again, this time for a more manageable 38-yard try. Piñeiro stepped up and drilled it right down the middle, textbook execution. No drama, no metal, just three points to boost the Niners' lead.

The successful kick brought his season stats to an impressive 27-of-28. While the 64-yarder would have been a career highlight and a spectacular way to cap the half, his ability to bounce back and deliver on the “bread and butter” kicks is exactly what San Francisco needs as they push toward the playoffs. The streak is broken, but his confidence clearly isn't.