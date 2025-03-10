Though free agency doesn't technically open up until later this week, the legal tampering window has blown open in a major way, with teams like the Indianapolis Colts experiencing the give and take on the offseason.

Gone is Dayo Odeyingbo, who signed a three-year, $48 million deal with $32 million guaranteed via the Bears. But in his place, the team has opted to invest in the defensive secondary, with ex-49ers and Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward reportedly signing a multi-year new deal with the Colts, according to Adam Schefter.

“Former 49ers CB Charvarius Ward reached agreement on a three-year deal worth up to $60 million including $35 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus with the Indianapolis Colts,” Schefter wrote.

Now for the Colts, this decision to go all-in on Ward as their new CB1 is a marked difference from the youth movement at the position in the past, with Jaylon Jones and Samuel Womack both playing over 650 defensive snaps for the team last season. Factor in the addition of Cam Bynum, who the Colts have reportedly signed away from the Minnesota Vikings on a four-year, $60 million deal, and GM Chris Ballard is giving Lou Anarumo a different set of tools to do his job in 2025.

In 2024, the Colts were a below-average defense against the pass, allowing the seventh-most passing yards of any team in the NFL at 3,899. While that number isn't great, it gets even uglier when you consider the Colts were only targeted 545 times in the passing game last season, which ranked 14th league-wide. Factor in a net yards per pass attempt of 6.7, which ranked fourth-worst in the NFL, and the need for an improved defensive secondary clearly became a priority for the Colts.

Will Ward and Bynum be enough to fix the Colts' pass defense on their own? No, not necessarily, but with the NFL Draft rapidly approaching, it's a very good start and could blossom into something better in the future.