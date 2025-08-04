The biggest question remaining for the Indianapolis Colts as they continue their training camp in preparation for the upcoming 2025 NFL season is who will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. The competition is between Anthony Richardson, the former first round draft pick who has been a mixed bag throughout his NFL career thus far, or Daniel Jones, who saw his New York Giants tenure come to an unceremonious end a season ago.

Recently, Richardson made a confident declaration about his mindset as he tries to win the starting job.

“Even if they brought Tom Brady in here, he’s the greatest, but I’d just have to work to beat him out. It’s a me-vs-me type of thing,” said Richardson, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Richardson has never been lacking for confidence since he joined the Colts in 2023 after being drafted out of Florida. However, he has at times been lacking in passing accuracy and decision-making, which has hampered the team more often than it has helped them when he has been under center.

An interesting QB battle

As the old saying goes, if a team has two quarterbacks, they really have zero, and that may very well be the situation the Colts are currently facing as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Daniel Jones had some moments during his tenure with the New York Giants, leading them on a solid playoff run in the 2022 season, but things quickly went downhill from there, culminating in his release from the team late last season, after which he joined the Colts.

Meanwhile, there's no denying Richardson's arm talent and athletic ability, but there also have been major concerns about his ability to read defenses and make accurate passes on the move. The Colts knew they were drafting more of a project than a polished prospect when they selected Richardson in 2023, and the only way he'll ever get on the Josh Allen-lite trajectory they have planned for him is if he sees more reps and continues to have room to make mistakes.

We may not know until the day of the Colts' first game, at home vs the Miami Dolphins, who their starting quarterback will be.