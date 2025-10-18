The Indianapolis Colts made a major move ahead of their Week 7 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. They have placed star cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. on injured reserve (IR), cutting him out of the lineup for at least four weeks as a result of a concussion sustained in pregame warmups before the team’s Week 6 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Ward’s injury occurred in a collision with tight end Drew Ogletree during warmups. The impact left Ward on the turf for several minutes before being assisted off by medical staff. It's his second concussion of the 2025 season, the first occurring in Week 1, which forced him to miss the Colts’ Week 2 victory over the Denver Broncos.

In four games this season, Ward’s stats add up to 13 tackles and three passes defended, while he has allowed a 60.9% completion rate and a 90.5 passer rating when targeted. According to Pro Football Focus, Ward holds an 83.4 overall grade, ranking fourth among 171 qualified cornerbacks.

With Ward out, the Indianapolis cornerback group is missing several load-bearing beams in the secondary, including Justin Walley, Daniel Scott, Hunter Wohler, and Jaylon Jones, all on injured reserve.

The unit’s depth has thinned considerably, pressing defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to rely heavily on rotational players like Mekhi Blackmon, Johnathan Edwards, Chris Lammons, and Cameron Mitchell, who was elevated from the practice squad.

Fortunately, Kenny Moore II is set to return from an Achilles injury, offering much-needed stability against the Chargers’ receiving corps led by Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey, and Quentin Johnston.

Article Continues Below

The Colts also made several roster moves to compensate for Ward’s absence. Veteran running back Ameer Abdullah was promoted to the 53-man roster after spending time on the practice squad. Abdullah, a 10-year NFL veteran, has totaled 2,007 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in his career.

Moreover, wide receiver Laquon Treadwell and cornerback Cameron Mitchell were elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s matchup. Running back Tyler Goodson was ruled out with a groin injury, and wide receivers Josh Downs (concussion) and Ashton Dulin (chest) were also sidelined.

The earliest Ward can return is Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs after the team’s Week 11 bye. Until then, the Indy defense must adapt quickly as they prepare to contain Justin Herbert’s high-powered offense in Los Angeles.

The team may also look to add depth in the secondary before the upcoming trade deadline, with multiple defensive backs already on IR.