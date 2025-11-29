For the first time since 2020, the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes have defeated the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines. In front of over 111,000 people at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Ohio State football dominated the Wolverines for a 27-9 victory.

It was a victory that must taste so sweet for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, who proved yet again why they're the top-ranked team in the nation.

But the win wasn't just the big statement made on the field by the Buckeyes.

Even Ohio State's mascot left a mark — quite literally — on Michigan Stadium.

A video taken from the sidelines has made rounds on social media, showing Brutus the Buckeye taking advantage of the snowy conditions during the game and spelling out “Ohio” on the field.

Brutus crossed out the M ❌

Then dotted the i in the snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/4BzK1oSk4D — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 29, 2025

Moreover, the mascot also crossed out the “M” of Michigan in the end zone, as captured in a photo shared by Ari Wasserman of On3 Sports.

Brutus the Buckeye crossed out the M out of the snow tracks in Michigan’s Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Rhr4a34xpi — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 29, 2025

At first, it looked as though the Wolverines were going to pull off a stunner and defeat the Buckeyes. Michigan got on the board first with a field goal in the opening quarter. They followed that up with a defensive interception that led to another field goal for a 6-0 lead.

But Ohio State football eventually found its rhythm on both ends of the field, taking a 17-9 lead by the end of the second quarter and taking a 24-9 advantage into the final period.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin finished the contest with 233 passing yards and three touchdowns with an interception on 19-of-26 pass completions, while running back Bo Jackson took off for 117 rushing yards on 22 carries. Defensively, the Buckeyes held Michigan to only 163 total yards, while allowing Michigan only one conversion on nine third-down attempts. Conversely, the Buckeyes racked up 419 total yards and went 10-of-17 on third downs.

With their win against Michigan, the Buckeyes improved their record to a blemishless 12-0 overall, including nine wins in Big Ten play. Coming up next for Ohio State is the Big Ten title game against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis — an important win that will likely ultimately decide which team goes to the College Football Playoff with the top overall seed.