Deion Sanders built his Colorado football teams off predominantly transfers to the Buffaloes. However, his 2025 team ended 3-9 overall in taking the Saturday loss to Kansas State. “Coach Prime” called out what he believes is now holding the Buffaloes back.

He blames “money” for constant transfer portal movement.

The head coach behind “I Ain't Hard 2 Find” as the sales pitch for transfers called out the era of NIL for why there's constant CFB movement.

“The number one reason people leave is money,” Sanders told reporters post game. “Let’s stop sugarcoating this foolishness.”

Sanders insists that he respects players in the portal who seek championship opportunities. But adds “that's not the No. 1 reason players leave programs.”

Again, “Coach Prime” didn't hesitate to call out the schools and agents with deep pockets who are dictating transfer moves in today's era.

Where can Colorado improve in 2026 following Kansas State loss?

Sanders and CU has a roster to figure out, plus fix, looking ahead to 2026.

His Buffs end the season on a five-game losing streak — featuring consecutive one-sided defeats against Utah and Arizona. Even Arizona State forced Colorado fans to hit the exits early as the Sun Devils were trouncing the Buffaloes.

Sanders has a building block in quarterback Julian Lewis. But the prized five-star true freshman needs lots of help moving forward — particularly in the trenches.

Tackle Jordan Seaton can return for a junior campaign after dealing with his late season injury. But trench help is needed regardless of Seaton's health. Colorado has three offensive linemen verbally committed including Xavier Payne from Orlando.

The Buffaloes have skill position areas to tweak too — particularly the backfield. Colorado will have to make the changes without running backs coach Marshall Faulk, who's taking the Southern University head coaching job. But the wide receivers also underwhelmed post Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn.

Sanders faces, arguably, his most crucial offseason yet to reignite the Buffaloes fanbase.