The Indianapolis Colts have made another calculated move to strengthen their quarterback depth. With Anthony Richardson placed on injured reserve due to an eye injury suffered before the Colts’ 31-27 Week 6 win over the Arizona Cardinals, the team signed veteran Brett Rypien to the practice squad as added insurance behind Daniel Jones and rookie Riley Leonard.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the development, confirming that the veteran passer was joining the organization while also clarifying the team’s current quarterback order.

“Veteran QB Brett Rypien is signing with the #Colts practice squad, per source. With Anthony Richardson (eye) going on IR, rookie Riley Leonard will back up Daniel Jones this week.”

Through six weeks, the Colts have taken the NFL by storm with a 5-1 record and the league’s highest-scoring offense. Jones, who signed with the Colts in the offseason, has quickly emerged as one of the top signal callers in the league. Just last year, he was on the practice squad for the Minnesota Vikings from late November 2024 until January 7, 2025, after being released by the New York Giants. His resurgence under head coach Shane Steichen has validated the preseason decision to bench Richardson, who was expected to continue developing behind the scenes before his latest injury setback.

At 29-years-old, Rypien brings experience and stability to a unit that suddenly needed depth. The former Boise State Broncos standout has appeared in 12 NFL games since 2019, spending time with several franchises including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks. His leadership and film preparation are seen as valuable tools for Leonard as the rookie adjusts to pro-level defenses.

The move reflects Steichen’s focus on maintaining continuity while Richardson recovers. Depth has become a league-wide priority amid the surge of quarterback injuries this season, and Indy isn’t taking chances with its success so far.

For Richardson, the third-year quarterback drafted fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, this marks another frustrating pause in his young career. He has shown subtle flashes of elite ability but has struggled to stay consistently available. Still, the team remains confident in his long-term potential once healthy.