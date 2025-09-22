The Indianapolis Colts completed history after crushing the Tennessee Titans 41-20 on the road, starting the 2025 season in unprecedented fashion. For the first time in franchise history, the Colts have gone three full games without committing a single turnover. Sunday’s clash at Nissan Stadium turned the field into the Colts’ stage, where every snap, rush, and tackle danced in perfect harmony.

The game began ominously for Tennessee. On just the third play from scrimmage, Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II intercepted Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward, returning it 32 yards for a touchdown. That play was the fastest pick-six to start a game in franchise history and tied Moore with four career pick-sixes, setting the tone for the day. Moore later left the game with a calf injury, while wide receiver Alec Pierce also exited with a concussion.

Indianapolis’ offense, already clicking this season, showcased its firepower once again. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 18-of-25 passes for 228 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown to Michael Pittman Jr. that extended the lead to 27-6 early in the third quarter. Jones efficiently spread the ball, keeping the Titans defense off balance, while running back Jonathan Taylor broke out with three rushing touchdowns on 102 yards from 17 carries. Taylor finished a 77-yard drive with a one-yard plunge and later scored on a 46-yard burst behind rookie blocker Tyler Warren, sealing the 41-20 win. In his last two meetings against the Titans, Taylor has amassed 320 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Taylor also joined the cream of the crop of running backs, Arian Foster, Adrian Peterson, and Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, by reaching 7,500 scrimmage yards and 60 total touchdowns in his first 70 career games.

The Colts offense has been historic through three games, outscoring opponents 103-56 and becoming the first team since 1967 to score at least 29 points in each of their first three games. They engineered ten explosive plays of at least 15 yards while allowing just five.

Indianapolis controlled the front lines, giving the Titans no room to work with. The Titans were limited to 86 rushing yards on 23 carries, converted only 5-of-14 third downs, and allowed four sacks by Tyquan Lewis, Kwity Paye, and Neville Gallimore. Meanwhile, Titans quarterback Cam Ward completed 23-of-38 passes for 219 yards with a touchdown but was intercepted once and sacked four times, bringing his league-leading sack total to 15 through three games. Tennessee also committed eight penalties for 68 yards, contributing to their 0-3 start and the boos that echoed through Nissan Stadium.

Struck by a handful of miscues in the second quarter, including a punt and missed field goals by both teams, the Colts never relinquished control. Spencer Shrader added a 36-yard field goal to extend the halftime lead to 20-6, while Taylor’s late third-quarter touchdown ended any chance of a Titans comeback.

On the back of a 3-0 start, Indianapolis joins six teams atop the league standings. The Colts will go head-to-head with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, looking to keep their hot streak burning.