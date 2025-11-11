Jonathan Taylor had a positive message to share to Bijan Robinson following the Indianapolis Colts' 31-25 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

Taylor and Robinson stand out as two of the best running backs in the NFL, torching defenses throughout the regular season. In this recent matchup that took place in Berlin, Germany, Taylor had the upper hand.

Taylor finished the contest with 32 carries for 244 yards and three touchdowns while recording three catches for 42 yards. Meanwhile, Robinson had 17 rushes for 84 yards while making two receptions for four yards.

The star running backs met up with one another on the field when the game concluded. They gave their greets as Taylor shared an encouraging message to his fellow colleague, per reporter Jordan Schultz via Inside The NFL.

“Listen, you next up. You're the one that's gonna take this game to new heights. Stay consistent. Be undeniable. You're special,” Taylor said.

What lies ahead for Jonathan Taylor, Colts

Jonathan Taylor and Bijan Robinson have remarkable skillsets as two of the best offensive players in the NFL today. It would make sense for them to have positive messages for one another.

As for Taylor, he continues his historic pace as the Colts progress through a remarkable campaign. Taylor is in the mix for MVP talks, being an active threat for big gains and touchdown scores in every game he takes part in.

Indianapolis boasts an 8-2 record on the season, having the best record in the AFC South Division standings. They are above the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans at the moment. In terms of the AFC standings, they hold the top spot. They lead over the

The Colts will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. ET.