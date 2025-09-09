The Indianapolis Colts could not have dreamed up of a better start to the 2025 season when they thrashed the Miami Dolphins at home, 33-8, to begin the season on the best note. They seem to have made the right decision when they named quarterback Daniel Jones, who seemed to be on the outs in the NFL after flaming out with the New York Giants, their starting QB — bumping incumbent Anthony Richardson in the process.

With the Colts' decision-making seemingly on a heater, it is best for fans to just trust the front office's judgment for now. Following their Week 1 triumph, they decided to make a small tweak to their roster, changing up the running back rotation for their practice squad. As per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Colts released Khalil Herbert to make room for Ameer Abdullah.

On March, the Colts signed Herbert to be a part of their full squad, although the 27-year-old running back failed to make it to the final roster. But now, he needs to find a new home, with Indianapolis cutting him in favor of Abdullah, who played 16 games and even started three of those last year for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Abdullah is the more veteran option, with him being well-traveled at 32 years of age. He was part of the San Francisco 49ers' roster during preseason, but the 49ers decided to place him on the season-ending injury list and cut him after he sustained a rib injury.

But clearly, Abdullah is healthy enough to be of value for the Colts, even though he would just be a member of the practice squad. It remains to be seen if he will see field time for the Colts this year. An injury or two to the Colts' running back corps (knock on wood) could potentially open up a spot for him.

Colts: a 2025 sleeper pick for playoff contention?

Last year, the Colts went 8-9 and were right in the playoff hunt until the final weeks of the regular season. This year, they are looking to make the leap to playoff contention — with their incredible win over the Dolphins in Week 1 of the season suggesting that they might be ready to do so.

As for the Colts' running back core, they have Jonathan Taylor, a former First Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler, leading the way. Taylor had 18 carries on Sunday and he tallied 71 yards for an average of 3.9 yards per carry.