The Indianapolis Colts are in a dire situation. They were already in trouble before Week 14 with quarterback Daniel Jones dealing with a fractured fibula. Now, the situation has gone from bad to worst-case scenario, as Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With Anthony Richardson still out with an orbital fracture, the Colts currently have sixth-round rookie Riley Leonard as the potential starter in Week 15. However, Indianapolis is looking to call a familiar face to potentially lead them to the playoffs. Earlier reports said that Indy is in contact with 44-year-old legend Philip Rivers to work out as their quarterback.

It's a surprising move, for sure, one that will at the very least be fascinating to watch play out. One interesting caveat, though, is that this move will push back a potential award for Rivers if he does play with the Colts this season.

“In regards to Philip Rivers' Pro Football Hall of Fame eligibility, according to The Hall: If he is signed to the active roster, his HOF eligibility clock resets,” Steve Wyche posted on X. “That's a 5-year wait. If he is only signed the practice squad, it does not. Rivers is one of 26 semifinalists for the Class of '26 HOF.”

Would that factor in Rivers' decision-making? Perhaps. Rivers is at least considering the idea enough to fly out to Indianapolis to work out for the Colts. Despite playing most of his career with San Diego, Rivers' final year in the league was with Indy. He completed 68% of his passes for 4,169 yards, throwing 24 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. Rivers had a great final hurrah, especially at his age at the time (39 years old).

Five years has passed since Rivers' last game, and there's no guarantee that the veteran will play the same way that he did in his final year. However, the downtrodden Colts are just looking for anyone to throw the ball to them.