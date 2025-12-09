On Tuesday, it was announced that Philip Rivers would be coming out of retirement to join the Indianapolis Colts‘ practice squad, more than four years after he retired from the NFL. The Colts are currently in a bit of a quarterback crisis, with Daniel Jones having recently suffered a torn ACL and backup Riley Leonard also out due to injury.

If Rivers were to make a start for the Colts, he could join an exclusive list of aging quarterbacks in NFL history.

“Philip Rivers could be the 5th QB in NFL history to start a game at age 44 or older, joining Tom Brady, Vinny Testaverde, Steve DeBerg and Warren Moon,” reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

At age 44, it's unclear exactly what Rivers has left in the tank to offer the Colts.

Indianapolis got off to a red hot start to the season and looked to be in contention for the top seed in the AFC for quite some time; however, recently, their play has tapered off dramatically, and now that Jones is out for the year, it remains to be seen whether they will even be able to hang onto a playoff spot at all.

If Rivers were to start and play well, it would certainly be a story for the ages after his first stint with the Colts didn't necessarily go according to plan.

Making matters even more challenging for the Colts is the fact that their schedule does not lighten up at all in the final month of the season, with games against the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans (all playoff teams) on the horizon.

In any case, the Colts will kick off their game against the Seahawks on Sunday on the road at 4:25 pm ET.