The Indianapolis Colts were dealt a devastating blow with quarterback Daniel Jones suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. However, he wasn't the only quarterback to get hurt in Week 14.

Riley Leonard is dealing with a knee injury that head coach Shane Steichen says the, “team will work through,” via James Boyd of The Athletic. Fellow QB Anthony Richardson remains on injured reserve with an eye injury.

With Jones and Richardson still down, Leonard is the Colts' last hope at quarterback. They will likely be forced to add another QB just based on injuries. But if Leonard's injury is worse than originally expected, Indianapolis' quarterback search will only become more convoluted.

Even if fully healthy, Leonard isn't stepping into the starting role with much experience. He attempted just two passes at the NFL level before Week 14, with both falling incomplete. After coming in for Jones against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Leonard completed 18-of-29 passes for 145 scoreless yards and an interception. He did run in for a touchdown though.

While Leonard may not turn many heads, he has been with the Colts throughout the entire season. He knows the offense Steichen is trying to run. There may be flashiest quarterbacks available in free agency, but it will take time to get them up to speed. Indianapolis knows that Leonard won't match what Jones brought to the field. But perhaps he can at least bring some continuity.

Of course, that will become a moot point if Leonard has a serious knee injury. Steichen and company will be monitoring the situation closely leading up to Week 15.