The Indianapolis Colts have had a mightily impressive start to the 2025 NFL season, currently sitting at 5-1 and enjoying a bye over this past weekend. The Colts' decision to start Daniel Jones over younger prospect Anthony Richardson prior to the season was met with ridicule from NFL fans, but thus far, Jones has performed at an elite level on the young season.

Richardson recently went on the IR as he deals with an ongoing injury, and now, the Colts are taking some steps to find a new backup in the event that Jones has to leave a game.

“Colts worked out 4 QBs after Anthony Richardson landed on IR: Jeff Driskel, Jaren Hall, Tanner Mordecai and Kyle Trask,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

It remains unclear who out of that group the Colts will bring on as their new backup, or if it could be someone else not on Pelissero's list.

Article Continues Below

Still, Colts fans are certainly hoping that the backup quarterback will only have to come in on instances when the team is blowing out an opponent by so many points that it makes sense to rest the starters.

Daniel Jones has been playing far and away the best football of his career up to this point in the season, getting rid of some of the turnover problems that plagued him during his time with the New York Giants and making the most out of a Colts wide receiving core that isn't one of the more talented ones in the NFL, at least on paper.

It also certainly helps to have Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, as the star running back has been a huge part of Indianapolis' offensive success.

In any case, the Colts will next take the field on Sunday afternoon for a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers.