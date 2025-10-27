The Indianapolis Colts simply look unstoppable in 2025. Indianapolis kept their winning streak alive, demolishing Tennessee 38-14 on Sunday. This has been a special season for Colts QB Daniel Jones, but one of his teammates also deserves plenty of praise.

Jones endorsed his running back for MVP consideration after his monster game.

“I think those were spot on,” Jones said about the chants following Taylor's 80-yard touchdown run.

Taylor had 12 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns against the Titans. He averaged a whopping 12.8 yards per carry thanks to his long touchdown run.

Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was clearly shocked that Taylor ripped off another long run against Tennessee.

“We were all in disbelief,” Pittman Jr. said. “I'm like, ‘Oh, that's a good 15-yard run.' And then he breaks out, I'm like, ‘That's a good 30-yard run.' And then he's running 80 yards. I'm like, ‘Oh s—!' We're all hyped for him, and we are really going to try our hardest to keep pushing him.”

Meanwhile, Taylor gave a humble response to his performance that encapsulates why the Colts are so dangerous right now.

“We've got a lot of players making plays, so everybody's going to get the ball, and that's what makes us so lethal,” Taylor said. “So, what can you do?”

Colts fans agree that Jonathan Taylor deserves MVP consideration

Jones is far from the only person to think that Taylor deserves some MVP hype.

Article Continues Below

In fact, everyone seemed to agree that Taylor entered the conversation after his 80-yard touchdown run.

“Lucas Oil Stadium serenaded Jonathan Taylor in MVP chants after this 80-yard TD run,” Noah Compton, host of “The Blue Stable” podcast, posted on social media.

Former offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz also gave Taylor a strong MVP endorsement.

“Jonathan Taylor for MVP is a real discussion. He [was] still 60/1 [odds] on Tuesday. He’s on track to set the rushing touchdown record. His team is probably the 1 seed. It all tracks for a running back to win the MVP.”

One fan put it very simply.

“If Jonathan Taylor isn't your MVP this season, you simply don't know ball,” one fan declared.

Indianapolis needs to be appointment television for all NFL fans for the rest of the season. Especially with Taylor playing out of his mind.

Next up for the Colts is a Week 9 matchup against the Steelers.