It looks like another career resurgence is happening with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, who has received the nickname Indiana Jones, which sports broadcaster Kay Adams asked him about.

During his latest appearances on Adams' Up & Adams Show, Jones revealed he has seen “all” of the Indiana Jones movies. However, it has been a minute since his last rewatch.

He relates to Harrison Ford's iconic character in at least one way: neither likes snakes. When asked what his Indiana Jones-like “fear” is, he conceded he also doesn't like snakes.

“Shoot, I don't know — I don't like snakes,” Jones revealed. “I'm not like scared of heights or anything. I mean, some food [scares me]. I'm pretty picky; if there's a bean in my Chipotle order, that's a big problem for me.”

To any Chipotle employees who serve Jones, don't make the mistake of giving him beans in his food. He will throw it away and re-order, as he told Adams.

Are Daniel Jones and Kay Adams dating?

Despite some rumors, it does not sound like Jones and Adams are dating. Speaking to ClutchPoints in December 2024, she clarified the rumors. When she called Jones her “boyfriend,” it was done “sarcastically.”

“I don't know Daniel Jones,” Adams clarified. “I was really curious about him because he seems like somebody who is a hard egg to crack. And so I really wanted to crack that egg. I really wanted to get to know him a little bit.

“What an opportunity. [The] New York market [is a] big market [with] lots of storylines there, and then I think the internet just takes it where it's going to go. You can draw your own conclusions, I guess, on why,” Adams continued.

The internet ran wild with speculation after she called him her “boyfriend.” She knew the internet would run with it. Adams acknowledged that she “probably should not have sarcastically said, you know, ‘my boyfriend,' because that's gonna get taken in a wild way.”

However, she does not regret it. Luckily, it does not appear Jones took it in a negative way, since he was recently featured on her show again.

The rumors began after Adams interviewed Jones in 2024. Fans thought she was stumbling over her words, sparking speculation. She then told New York Giants offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor to “go protect my boyfriend.”