When the New York Giants decided to move on from Daniel Jones by releasing the quarterback in the middle of the 2024 NFL season, many thought that he'd never be a starter in the league again.

Less than a year later, Jones is having a rebirth of sorts with the Indianapolis Colts, who enjoyed a terrific performance under center from the former Duke Blue Devils star signal-caller on Sunday.

Making his first regular-season appearance for the Colts, Jones carved up the Miami Dolphins' defense for 272 passing yards and a touchdown on 22-of-29 pass completions. He also did plenty of damage on the ground, rushing seven times for 26 yards and two touchdowns in the Colts' 33-8 demolition of the visiting Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

So good was Jones that NFL insider Jordan Schultz floated the suggestion to have Jones' “Danny Dimes” nickname replaced by something else.

“Petition to retire Daniel Jones from ‘Danny Dimes' and move to ‘Indiana Jones. ‘Thoughts? 🤔,” wrote Schultz in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

That idea sparked some lively discussion in the comments section.

“Nah, Danny Dimes stuck cuz it's a clean ass name. We're good bro,” a social media user said.

Another one shared: “Maybe wait a couple of weeks and make sure he's earned the nickname?”

“Hard to digest right now. Week 4 or Week 5? Maybe but they hosted the Dolphins today. Pump the brakes,” a different commenter chimed in.

Another take from a different fan: “I think Indiana is too fun. Daniel is tight. I think, until he proves otherwise, he should be ‘Indianapolis Jones'.”

Jones also had a calculated reaction to his big outing against the Dolphins.

“I think I’ve learned over the years (that) it’s a long season, 17-game season, and you’ve got to play at a high level the whole time,” Jones said following the Miami game, per James Boyd of The Athletic. “So, good start. … Some things to clean up and work on, but I think everyone on our team is mature enough, knows enough that we’ve got to continue to grow and improve.

The 1-0 Colts will look to stay undefeated in the Daniel Jones era when they host the Denver Broncos in Week 2.