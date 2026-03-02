Minnesota Timberwolves' All-NBA talent Anthony Edwards has been on a tear this season and currently garners consideration for the NBA's “Clutch Player of the Year” honors. He's had his disagreements with the league itself, but sponsor Adidas has been backing their star athlete by covering all his fines this upcoming season. Edwards may have broken a few uniform color codes when rocking his latest Adidas AE 2 sneakers in a wild colorway.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Adidas AE 2 first arrived in May 2025 following the wildly successful debut Adidas AE 1 as Anthony Edwards has been promoting his new creation all season. We've seen a number of exclusive colorways and concepts already revealed, oftentimes worn by Edwards in-game or during warmups.

His latest on-foot look came against the Denver Nuggets when Edwards laced up the AE 2 in arguably the most colorful scheme we've seen out of all his signature looks thus far. Early reports indicate that the Black/Multicolor pair will arrive in the coming weeks.

Adidas AE 2 “Multicolor”

Article Continues Below

Anthony Edwards in his “Multicolor” adidas AE 2s today 🎨 @anthonyedwards 🗓️ March 7th

📹 @NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/3qQRZo3sQD — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 1, 2026

Anthony Edwards debuts the Adidas AE 2 “Black/Multi-Color” 👀 pic.twitter.com/RglG0S2kHU — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) March 1, 2026



Often arriving in monochromatic or simple colorways, this fresh take on the Adidas AE 2 features a predominantly black based accentuated by panels of neon or “highlighter” hues. We see a combination of vibrant pink, blue, green, and orange along the front toe panels extending throughout the sneaker's support system. The back heel tells a similar story as the mismatch laces finish the look.

The Adidas AE 2 “Black/Multicolor” is expected to hit retailers on March, 7 2026 for an expected retail tag $130. The shoes will drop via adidas and select adidas retailers, so keep an eye out as stock could be rather limited!