Aaron Judge is a dominant baseball player who has crushed baseballs for the New York Yankees throughout his 10 years in the big leagues. Judge holds the record for most home runs (62) in a season by an American Leaguer. He has won the AL MVP three times already, beating out Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners last year even though The Big Dumper smashed the record for most home runs by both a switch hitter and a catcher.

Perhaps Judge's candidacy was enhanced by the East Coast bias that is so often spoken about by those in the Midwest and Far West. However, there is no denying that Judge had another brilliant year and the 6-7, 282-pound slugger was the key to the Yankees' offensive success.

Judge had the highest batting average of his career, hitting .331 along with his .457 on-base percentage and .688 slugging percentage. All three of those figures were the best in the American League. He blasted 53 home runs and drove in 114 runs. It was the fourth time in his career that he smashed 50 home runs or more.

The Yankees outfielder is going to be the favorite to win the MVP Award nearly every year. But that doesn't mean he can't be beaten. Clearly, Raleigh gave him great competition last year, and there are several players who could challenge him this year. Perhaps nobody has a better chance to beat him out than Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals.

Bobby Witt Jr. has all the tools to dominate in the American League

Witt Jr. combines brilliant offensive skills with incredible fielding skills at the most vital defensive position on the field. The 25-year-old Witt has established himself as a sensational all-around player and this is the season he emerges as the American League MVP and takes the honor away from the Yankees stalwart.

Witt is going into his fifth season with the Royals, and he is a two-time All-Star who has put together back-to-back sensational seasons. While he is not going to overpower Judge and is not likely to win the home run battle, the 25-year-old shortstop includes power as one of his assets.

Witt has exceeded the 30-home run total twice in his four years. But while the modern game appears to value the long ball more than any other category, Witt is a throwback to the best players of previous generations. He slashed .295/.351/.501 a year ago while leading the American League with 184 hits and 47 doubles. He also hammered 23 home runs, drove in 88 runs and scored 99 times.

Royals have support system for Witt

One of the reasons that Witt's profile is very likely to increase this season is that the Royals have demonstrated improvement as they made the playoffs in the 2024 season and finished with a winning record last year.

In addition to Witt, the Royals have Vinnie Pasquantino (30 home runs) at first base, Sal Perez (32 HRs) at catcher and an improving pitching staff that could take another step up in 2026. Throw in emerging slugger Jac Caglianone and a potential rookie star in Carter Jensen, and that means Witt will not have to do it all himself.

Additionally, the Royals have moved their fences in this season, and this could improve Witt and the other Kansas City sluggers power totals in the 2026 season.

If the Royals can win the American League Central this season and Witt hits 35 home runs, drives in 110 runs and wins his third Gold Glove, he can steal the MVP Award away from Judge.

Article Continues Below

Jose Ramirez of the Guardians would be a deserving candidate

Few players in baseball are more deserving of recognition than Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians. The 33-year-old may not look the part at 5-8 and 190 pounds, but he has been a brilliant player and a sensational teammate for 13 years, all of them in Cleveland.

To say that he has not gotten his due publicity or admiration is a major understatement. Ramirez has been an American League All-Star seven times, including the last five years in a row.

He is a fine fielder at third base in addition to being one of the best clutch hitters in the sport. Ramirez has hammered 30 home runs or more four times in his career and he has also driven in 100 runs or more four times.

The 2025 season was another solid year for Ramirez. He slashed .283/.360/.503 with 30 home runs, 85 RBI, 100 runs scored and a career-best 44 stolen bases. He is a sensational base runner, as he has never been thrown out more than seven times in a season while attempting to steal.

Ramirez will deserve MVP consideration if Cleveland gets to the playoffs again this season. The 2026 season could finally be his year.

Witt, Ramirez and Raleigh should all have a chance to take the MVP title this season and upset Judge in the honor for the AL's most impactful player.