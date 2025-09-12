The Miami Dolphins began their 2025 season with a crushing 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, which led to a rare players-only meeting just two days later, ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques reported.

Miami’s collapse was comprehensive. The defense allowed Indianapolis to score on all seven of its offensive possessions. Quarterback Daniel Jones picked apart the Dolphins’ secondary, completing 20 of 29 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown, while Jonathan Taylor and DJ Giddens combined for 112 rushing yards. The offense fared no better. Miami managed only 211 total yards, its lowest under head coach Mike McDaniel in a game started by Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa endured one of the worst outings of his career, completing 14 of 23 passes for 114 yards and a single touchdown. He threw two interceptions, lost a fumble, and posted a career-worst full-game passer rating and a QBR of just 2.7. Afterward, the quarterback admitted he wanted to see which teammates would show up to review film on the team’s off day. He later said he was encouraged by the turnout at Tuesday’s closed-door session.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks stressed the meeting was necessary to prevent a spiral similar to last season.

Article Continues Below

“Losing the way we did can be discouraging. Outside noise — people talking, family talking, everybody talking,” he said. “[The meeting was] just kind of making sure that everybody's together. When you lose like that, it's easy for people to get discouraged, start looking, questioning maybe yourself or others. So, making sure that we all locked back in, making sure that the belief is still there.

“You lose belief, you don't have nothing. So making sure that everybody's still on the same page and come back next week, stronger.”

Miami opened the 2024 season by losing six of its first eight games. The team held several of these meetings last year, but they did little to change the outcome, ultimately finishing 8-9 and missing the playoffs.

The pressure is already on the Dolphins, as they face a crucial three-game divisional stretch, hosting the New England Patriots in Week 2, traveling to Buffalo for Thursday Night Football in Week 3, and returning home for a Week 4 Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets.