Sunday's road loss to the Los Angeles Rams capped a brilliant career for Xavien Howard. The Indianapolis Colts cornerback has called it a career.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network confirmed the cornerback's decision to leave the game Wednesday. Colts insider for ESPN Stephen Holder added further dialogue into Howard's retirement call.

“This was a decision made by Howard, to be clear. I do not believe there were any plans to release him,” Holder said on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Still, Holder admitted the retirement caught many off guard including him.

“There were many questions about his viability after a rough game on Sunday, but no one saw this coming,” Holder said, adding how Howard got listed as a “personal day” on the NFL injury report.

Looking back at Xavien Howard's NFL career with Dolphins, Colts

Article Continues Below

Howard walks away as a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

He rose to NFL fame with the Miami Dolphins — becoming a consistent ball-hawk in the secondary. Howard snatched the league's interception crown twice; leading the league with seven picks in 2018 then grabbing 10 two seasons later. He even broke up 20 passes in that 2020 All-Pro season, which additionally led the NFL.

Howard was one pick away from grabbing 30 for his career. He played eight of his nine seasons down in South Beach.

He didn't play in the 2024 season following his release from the Dolphins. The Cincinnati Bengals hosted Howard on a visit before he signed with the Colts. Howard squeezed in four starts with 11 tackles (seven solo).

The 32-year-old tallied six tackles including five solo stops in the 27-20 loss at Inglewood — which saw Tutu Atwell torch Howard and Indy for the final 88-yard touchdown pass.

Head coach Shane Steichen and the Colts now have a CB room to address after taking their first 2025 loss.