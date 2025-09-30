The Indianapolis Colts came into Week 4 unbeaten and full of belief. But at SoFi Stadium, that confidence evaporated in a 27-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Indianapolis had its chances, but costly mistakes piled up and exposed glaring weaknesses.

Most concerning? A secondary that simply couldn’t cope with the firepower of Sean McVay’s offense. Rams wideout Puka Nacua turned the afternoon into his personal showcase, torching the Colts for 13 receptions, 170 yards, and a score.

It was a harsh reminder that this defense remains vulnerable, no matter how much pressure the front four generates.

After the game, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo didn’t shield veteran cornerback Xavien Howard from criticism. When asked if Howard’s struggles were sustainable moving forward, Anarumo’s response was blunt, posted on X by James Bold per The Athletic:

“We will evaluate everybody every game. Certainly, X is a player on the team, so he’s certainly going to get evaluated. Credit to the Rams and their receivers.” It was hardly a ringing endorsement for a player who was repeatedly targeted by Matthew Stafford.

The Colts signed Howard to stabilize the back end of their defense, banking on his veteran experience to anchor a young unit. Instead, he looked overmatched, and the Rams made sure to keep the ball in his direction.

For a team with postseason ambitions, the reality is simple: if the secondary can’t adjust, no amount of front-seven talent will be able to cover the cracks.

The problems weren’t just limited to defense. Offensively, the Colts sabotaged themselves at crucial moments. Rookie receiver Adonai Mitchell provided the most gut-wrenching example.

After breaking free for what looked like a 75-yard touchdown, he celebrated too early and lost the ball just before crossing the goal line. The play was ruled a touchback, erasing a potential game-tying score.

Mitchell later admitted, “It definitely stings… just unacceptable. I’ve got to be better for the team and for the organization.”

To make matters worse, Mitchell also drew a questionable holding penalty that wiped out a 53-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor. Instead of building momentum, the Colts punted, and the Rams responded with an 88-yard touchdown that sealed the result.

Head coach Shane Steichen urged patience, calling Mitchell’s mistakes part of his “process and journey.” But between Howard’s declining reliability and Mitchell’s costly miscues, the Colts left Los Angeles with more questions than answers.